Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go Instagram official after rekindling romance (Photo)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have finally gone Instagram official after rekindling their romance.

JLo’s friend Leah Remini shared photos to her social media pages from her 51st birthday party on June 15 and Jen and Ben are seen cuddled up together in a lovely snap.

In the black and white photo, Jen is resting her body against Ben’s with one hand on the actor and director’s chest.

The couple were engaged between 2002 and 2003 but cancelled their planned wedding in 2003 due to ‘excessive media attention’ before splitting just months later.

They got back together months back and have been inseparable since then.