Police neutralise notorious bandit, rescue 11 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

The Zamfara Police Command has neutralised a notorious bandit and rescued 11 kidnapped victims after a fierce gun duel.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Muhammad Shehu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday, July 22, in Gusau, said the armed bandits blocked Gusau–Sokoto road at Dogon Karfe axis and abducted commuters.

“Yesterday at about 1300hrs, large number of armed bandits blocked Gusau – Sokoto Road at Dogon Karfe axis scaring commuters to scamper for safety. Police Tactical operatives on patrol along the road quickly mobilzed to the location,” Shehu stated.

“On arrival at the scene, they were heavily engaged in a gun duel by bandits who already abducted innocent commuters and were about to take them to the forest. The operatives gallantly repelled them, deterring the hoodlums from further onslaught on the commuters.

“During the encounter, one of the bandits was fatally injured while eleven (11) Kidnapped victims were instantly rescued by…