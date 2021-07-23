Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa is unveiled as new Karagumruk SK player in Turkey (photos)

Turkish League giants, Karagumruk SK have secured the signing of Nigeria international Ahmed Musa on a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old winger was unveiled by the super-Lig outfit on Thursday ahead of the 2021-22 season, which will kick off a few weeks from now.

The move marks Musa’s return to Europe after he left his boyhood club Kano pillars in Nigeria.

Details of the contract weren’t revealed, but the striker is expected to boost the club’s push in the Turkish top flights in this campaign.

The former Leicester striker began his European career with Eredivisie side VVV-Venlo before joining Russia’s top-flight side CSKA Moscow.

Karagumruk is the fourth European club that Musa would be playing for in his career that spans as far back as 2008.

Musa moved to Europe in 2010 to join VVV Venlo before heading to Russia in the books of CSKA Moscow, where he announced himself to the world. He won the Russian league three times with the club.

He then joined Leicester…