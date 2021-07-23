‘We call on God to deal with Buhari’- Afenifere chieftain Ayo Adebanjo kicks over Igboho’s arrest

Leader of Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-political group, Ayo Adebanjo, has said God will “deal with” President Buhari even as he kicked against plans by the Federal government to seek for the extradition of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

Igboho was arrested in the Benin Republic on Monday, July 19, while attempting to fly to Germany with his wife, Ropu. He was arrested and arraigned before a Beninoiese court on Thursday for being in possession of a fake Benin passport.

The Federal government has reportedly been making moves to extradite him to Nigeria to face more charges.

Speaking on Arise TV, 93-year-old Adebanjo said Igboho is a “political prisoner”, and that the federal government has “no right” to seek his extradition.