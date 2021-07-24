Actress Clarion Chukwurah goes topless for her birthday photoshoot

Veteran actress, Clarion Chukwurah, turns a year older.

She went topless in her birthday photos which she shared on her Instagram page this morning. Posting the photos, she wrote

”I AM NIGERIA…with My Myriad of Culture And Ethnic Groups.. Sometimes, I look Confused To The Rest of The World In My Diversity, Outdated and Uncivilized with Customs Steeped in Tradition… Still, They Were Attracted To My Many Blessings.

SMH, I Used To Be Called The Giant Of Africa, The Land of Black Gold, Fighting and Winning Battles For My African Kin, Commanding Respect!

Now, on Wobbly Legs, I Say, I AM UNBREAKABLE! Cameroon has taken from Me, Ghana has lived in Me, Togo has worked in Me, Lebanon has traded in Me, Niger has overflooded Me, South African Liberty benefitted from Me, My Borders have been left open to Exploiters for as long as I can remember, My Values have sunk into the Pit; But, My Sons and Daughters Have Built The World. And, Though I Suffer Endlessly from Headaches And Stomach…