



BBNaija 'lockdown' housemates, Erica and Laycon, have finally made peace with themselves. They became sworn enemies in the house and the "hatred' continued after the show.Last night, they both shared videos on their Instastories showing that they have made peace. Watch the videos below View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post BBNaija stars, Erica and Laycon, finally make peace (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







