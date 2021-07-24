Head coach, Mauricio Pochettino signs PSG contract extension until 2023

Maurcio Pochettino has signed a one-year contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain to continue as manager..

Pochettino joined PSG in January and penned a deal until June 2022. His contract with the French giants now runs until June 2023.

The 49-year-old was a surprise contender for the vacancy at former club Tottenham Hotspur, following the departure of Jose Mourinho, but talks stalled and Tottenham moved for Nuno Espirito Santo instead.

Pochettino’s staff have also been handed contract extensions of the same length.

Pochettino speaking to press on Friday, July 23, said: “I’m really very happy, for myself and also for my staff.

“It’s very important for us to feel the confidence of the club and we will give our maximum so that the supporters are proud of Paris Saint-Germain.

“That’s why we will try and reach our objectives altogether, as one. Twenty years ago I was captain of this club and today I am the coach… It’s a dream come true.”

PSG…