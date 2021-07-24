I don’t need your cheques

President Muhammadu Buhari has told contractors in the country to hold back their cheques as he doesn’t need it.

The President said this on Friday July 23, as he visited Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Faruk Umar before departing for Abuja.

Buhari in a statement released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said these contractors should engage in community development instead.

He said;

“I don’t want your cheque. Go and assist our communities” instead of trying to return kickbacks to public officers, including his office. “We don’t want cheques from anyone or organisation as returns or influence of any kind. Let them remember their Corporate Social Responsibilities.”

The President who noted that the grace of God had kept Nigeria together as a country in spite of differences that led to a 30-month civil war, also revealed that he would love to visit Daura more frequently but for the high cost of presidential…