Making New Kings of Mastery

Let’s be honest, we do not adore those African traditional movies anymore. The ones where coronation ceremonies are held; where the king will be forced to drink one or two concoctions, perform some ritual rites and then finally sit on his throne and have people sing great songs to him. While some of us have stopped consuming that form of Nollywood entertainment, we forget that we live it everyday.

We want to become kings and masters at our workplaces, or in businesses we manage, we want to have those skills that make us “boss”. So, we perform the rites needed to become a king; from the concoction of sleepless nights to the long strolls on the internet; researching what isn’t lost but must be found.

We put in the work, so we can finally call ourselves Kings and Queens of mastery; either at that Design job, Photography gig, Business and Life in general!

The only question left to ask is, “why don’t we channel this same energy into Forex trading?” Yes, think on…