Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola asks Governors to sign death warrant of over 3,000 condemned inmates

Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola has asked governors to sign the death warrant of 3,008 inmates on death row at custodial facilities across the country.

Speaking while inaugurating the newly constructed headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS in Osogbo, Osun state capital on Friday July 23, the Minister said jail congestion is the major headache of the Service.

Aregbesola also disclosed that the entire national custodial facilities with a maximum capacity for 57,278 inmates currently has a total population of 68,747 inmates, made up of 67,422 males and 1,325 females.

The Minister said 50,992 inmates representing 74 per cent of the total population of inmates in the nation’s custodial centres are awaiting trial, while only 17,755 inmates which is a mere 26 per cent are the actual convicts.

He said;