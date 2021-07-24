UK sanctions Equatorial Guinea leader’s son over ‘lavish lifestyle,’ spending on luxury mansions, private jets and a $275,000 glove worn by Michael Jackson

The Uk has sanctioned Teodoro Obiang Mangue, the son of Equatorial Guinea’s president for misappropriating millions of dollars spent on luxury mansions, private jets and a $275,000 glove worn by Michael Jackson.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Teodoro Obiang Mangue, who is also vice president of Equatorial Guinea, had participated in “corrupt contracting arrangements and soliciting bribes, to fund a lavish lifestyle inconsistent with his official salary as a government minister.”

In an unusual move, the UK said Obiang had bought a $100 million mansion in Paris, a $38 million private jet, a luxury yacht, and dozens of luxury vehicles including Ferraris, Bentleys and Aston Martins. and he also bought “a collection of Michael Jackson memorabilia including a $275,000 crystal-covered glove that the musician wore during his time.

The UK said its sanctions against Obiang include freezing of assets and a travel ban.

