I would make same comments as Bishop Kukah if I was addressing same audience





Governor Samuel Ortom has slammed the Presidency for tackling Catholic bishop of Sokoto diocese, Mathew Kukah over his comments about the Buhari-led administration before the US Congress.

LIB reported the Presidency had accused Kukah of trying to sow discord and strife among Nigerians following his comment of Buhari showing preference to people of his religion and worsening the rivalry between Christians and Muslims.

The Presidency had also described Kukah’s claim of only Christian schools being targeted by bandits or terrorists as untrue.

Reacting to the Presidency’s comment in a statement released by his media aide Terver Akase, Ortom who warned the Presidency against intimidating Nigerians who want the best for the country, stated that he would have similar things to what Kukah said if he was addressing same audience.

Stressing that the country is practicing democracy which has no room for repression and dictatorship, the Governor added that the constitution guarantees…





Source: Linda Ikeji