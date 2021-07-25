Kano court prevents lawmakers from investigating Anti-Corruption boss, Rimin-Gado

A Kano State High Court, on Friday, July 23, restrained the House of Assembly from investigating the suspended Executive Secretary of the State’s Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCAC), Malam Muhuyi Rimin-Gado.

The PCAC’s Executive Secretary, Rimin-Gado, on July 22, filed a motion exparte which urged the court to restrain Kano State House of Assembly (KSHA) from investigating the activities of his commission, Daily Trust reports.

Rimin-Gado, through his counsel, Mr MK Umar, had prayed the court to restrain respondents from taking any further step pending hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

At the resumed hearing on Friday, July 23, Justice Sanusi Ado-Ma’aji granted Rimin-Gado’s prayers and restrained the respondents from investigating the activities of the commission pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.

Ado-Ma’aji also granted accelerating hearing in the matter and abridged the time within which the respondents…