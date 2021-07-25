Meet the male housemates of the 2021 Big Brother Naija “Shine Ya Eye” competition

The 2021 Big Brother Naija competition launched today July 24 with the unveiling of all the 11 male housemates. The show is tagged BBNAIJA “Shine Ya Eye”.

Meet all the male housemates

1. Boma is a model, footballer and event planner.

2. Adeolu Okusaga, 28, is an engineer by training

3. YouSef, a teacher and a modelnwho attended the University of Jos

4. Pere

5. Hazel says he is a businessman who imports and sells shoes

6. Niyi who is based in South Africa is married with a child

7. Yerins Abraham is a medical doctor and an artiste

8. Jay Paul is from Cross River

9. Emmanuel, former Mister Africa

10. Sammie from Kaduna state

11. Cross

The ladies would be introduced tomorrow, July 24.