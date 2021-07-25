Police neutralize three suspected armed robbers, arrest four illicit drug dealers, others in Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have killed three suspected armed robbers during a gun duel and arrested other crime suspects including four illicit drug dealers and a cultist.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, July 24, said operatives also recovered one stolen Toyota RAV 4 Jeep.

Edafe said that on July 22, a combined team of police and vigilante acting on credible information received that a gang of four armed robbers were operating around Eku.

The team stormed the area and the dare devil robbers engaged the them in a gun duel. Three of the armed robbers sustained serious gun shot injuries. They were rushed to the hospital where they later gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

Exhibit recovered from them include one cut to size single barrel gun, five live cartridges, eleven android phones and one laptop. Three of their victims (names withheld) later came to the station and…