R Kelly had sexual contact with underage boy as well as girls, prosecutors say

R.Kelly has found himself in more problems as federal prosecutors have revealed more sex trafficking allegations against the disgraced singer including that he had sexual contact with an underage boy.

Recall Kelly faces multiple charges in New York, Minnesota and Illinois, many of them related to his alleged abuse of underage girls.

In a court filing on Friday, July 23, the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York revealed it believes he also violated at least one male victim.

According to the filing, which includes new information but no new charges, Mr. Kelly met a 17-year-old boy at a McDonald’s around December 2006, and invited him to a party. When the teen showed up with his mother and stepfather, Mr Kelly allegedly asked him to come alone next time.

After that, prosecutors say he invited the boy to his studio, “under the guise of helping and mentoring John Doe #1 with his musical aspirations”.

“Kelly also asked John Doe #1 what he…