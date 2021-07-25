Six family members, 12 others killed in Kano motor accident

18 persons including six members of a family have perished in a ghastly car accident in Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The accident involving a blue Volkswagen Sharon station wagon happened along Gadar Shiburu Riruwai-Doguwa road on Friday, July 23.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kano State, Zubairu Mato, said the accident occurred when a bridge linking Riruwai and Doguwa broke down as a result of the heavy rainfall.

He explained that the vehicle plunged into the water, killing all the 18 passengers on board including six members of same family.

The family members have been identified as Malam Bashir Doguwa, Malami Gidan Tanimu Doguwu, Safiya Mukhtar Doguwu, Shashida Bashir me goro Doguwu, Fatima rabi u me goro Doguwu, Uzairu Bashir me goro Doguwu, all of Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano State.

Malam Bashir Doguwa and his family were on their way from Doguwa to First Lady Secondary School in Dambatta…