Suspected kidnappers kill retired Navy Captain and his aide in Plateau

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed a retired Navy Captain identified simply as Mr YY and his aide, Japheth Ajiji, in Fobur community in Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the officer had gone to the community for the Sallah festivities when he was abducted from his house with his aide by the kidnappers on Thursday, July 22.

The duo were said to have been shot dead during a scuffle between them and their abductors. Their bodies were found dumped at a nearby bush.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a resident of the community who confirmed the incident, said that two of the suspected kidnappers were caught and set ablaze by irate youths, leading to tension in the community.

“When those who abducted the military officer shot at him, some of the community members came out, trailed the gunmen and discovered that they were Fulani. They caught two of them and set them ablaze. So, the Fulani from the neighbouring Barkin Ladi…