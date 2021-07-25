Yusuf Buhari’s fiancé, Zahra Ado Bayero spotted with friends and sisters

President Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari’s 19-year-old fiancé, Zahra Ado Bayero, was recently spotted with her friends and sisters.

The Architecture graduate is the daughter of of Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero, who is the fourth child of late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero.

Preparations for the young couple’s wedding have started in earnest. A President’s delegation visited the Emir of Kano’s palace few weeks ago where talks about the wedding were held.

Going by the tradition in Northern Nigeria, the groom’s family recently delivered boxes diamond and gold jewelry, cash, underwear, among other items known as Kayan Lefe to the bride.

With her sisters at Sanusi Dantata’s wedding in Kano on Saturday, July 24

Zahra Bayero with Iman Ndayako