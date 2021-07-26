Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial till Oct. 21 as DSS fails to produce him in court

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja has adjourned the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to October 21, following the failure of the Department of State Security DSS to produce him in court today July 26.

When the matter was called up, Justice Binta Nyako said nothing could be done since the defendant, Nnamdi Kanu, wasn’t produced in court by the DSS. According to the prosecution counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, Kanu was not in court due to logistic reasons.

Justice Nyako then ordered the DSS to allow Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor access to his client and she also promised to work with lawyers to the prosecution and defence and head of the security team to work out a plan to allow Ejiofor access to his client who he, claims he hasn’t seen in eight days.

Justice Nyako then adjourned the case till October 21 but said the date could be brought back if the prosecution was able to obtain a fiat from the court’s Chief…