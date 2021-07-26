Fresh graduate shot dead, many injured as hoodlums attack shopping mall in Ibadan

Some hoodlums suspected to be cultists reportedly killed a fresh graduate while many others were wounded when they attacked Shoprite Mall along Ring Road, Ibadan on Sunday night,July 25.

A witness, who preferred anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday July 26, in Ibadan that the deceased identified as Akinola Babatunde, was shot dead by the hoodlums at the entrance gate of the mall.

The witness said that people at the mall started running helter-skelter when the miscreants struck which led to the injury of an unspecified number of persons.

The witness said that the attempt by the hoodlums to use the opportunity to break the glass door of the mall to loot was unsuccessful.

He said the quick appearance of security operatives further prevented the hoodlums from gaining access into the mall.

“I suspect those boys were members of rival cult group, trying to prove superiority here at the mall,” the witness said.

“The incident started at a Club…