Meet the 22 #BBNaija housemates

The 22 housemates for the 6th season of the Big Brother Naija reality show titled “Shine Ya Eye” have been unveiled.

While 11 male housemates were unveiled yesterday Saturday July 24, 11 female housemates were unveiled today July 25.

However before the unveiling ceremony was wrapped up, Biggie announced that there are two wild cards in the house. The wild cards are to be evicted if identified by other housemates, but are to remain if they fail to.

There are N90m worth of prizes to be won on the show.

Here’s some of the things you need to know about the female housemates unveiled today;

Angel

Her full name is Angel Agnes Smith. Angel is a proud feminist, and her friends describe her as a drama queen. This 21-year-old believes being on Big Brother Naija will help her kick-start her journey in writing and cinematography.

Arin

Multi-faceted Arin is a 29-year-old feminist, millennial Pisces who was raised in a polygamous home in Lagos. She is a…