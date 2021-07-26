Suspended Kano anti-graft agency chairman in police custody

Suspended chairman of Kano state’s Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado is currently in police custody hours after the state house of assembly recommended his sack, arrest and prosecution.

Daily Trust reported that he was invited by the police over alleged forgery of a medical report.

It was further learnt that the police are currently investigating two petitions against Rimin Gado, one of which is on the alleged forgery reportedly written by the state assembly while the second is said to have been written by the Office of the state’s Accountant General.

Spokesman of the police, DSP Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa confirmed that the suspended anti-graft czar is currently being grilled by investigators.

Kiyawa who disclosed that the allegation against Rimingado was that of presenting false information and forgery, added that the case is being treated like any other criminal complaint.