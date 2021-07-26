This is the last birthday you will bear this surname

Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo is celebrating his fiancée, Fancy Acholonu, as she clocks 30 today, June 26.

 

Taking to his Instagram page, Alex Ekubo reminded Fancy that this will be the ‘last birthday’ she’d be bearing her father’s name as they’ll be getting married in November this year.

 

He also expressed his love for her, calling her the love of his life. 

 

Fancy replied stating that she can’t wait to be ‘Mrs Ekubo while thanking him for his birthday message to her.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

