Three arrested for robbing a provision shop in Ogun

Men of the Ogun state police command have arrested three armed robbery suspects who invaded a provision shop and dispossessed the owner of a huge sum of money.
A statement released by DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson of the state police command, said the suspects, Anu Ibikunle 32years, Rasheed Bisiriyu 22 years and Adebowale Dada 25 years, were arrested following a distress call received at Atan ota divisional headquarters at about 9:45 pm that men of the underworld have invaded a provision and drinks shop at oke ore area, and the owner, one Tope Alabi has been held, hostage.
”Upon the distress call, the DPO Atan ota division, CSP Abolade Oladigbolu, mobilized his men and moved to the scene. On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums who first attacked the policemen, later took to their heels having realized the determination of the policemen to subdue them.
They were hotly chased and the three of them were subsequently apprehended. Recovered from them are; one…
