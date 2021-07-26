Three arrested for robbing a provision shop in Ogun

Men of the Ogun state police command have arrested three armed robbery suspects who invaded a provision shop and dispossessed the owner of a huge sum of money.

A statement released by DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson of the state police command, said the suspects, Anu Ibikunle 32years, Rasheed Bisiriyu 22 years and Adebowale Dada 25 years, were arrested following a distress call received at Atan ota divisional headquarters at about 9:45 pm that men of the underworld have invaded a provision and drinks shop at oke ore area, and the owner, one Tope Alabi has been held, hostage.