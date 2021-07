A popular market in Aba, Abia state has been shut down by traders over trial of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu which began today July 26.

Daily Trust reported that one of the traders at Aba Shopping Center in Abia State said they did not shut down in solidarity with Kanu, but for fear of violence that could ensue from the trial.

Here are photos from the market below………….