Yusuf Buhari and Zahra Bayero’s wedding to hold on August 20

Zahra Bayero pictured on Saturday, July 24

The wedding of Emir of Bichi’s daughter, Zahra Ado-Bayero to President Buhari’s son, Yusuf, is billed to take place on August 20, 2021.

According to Daily Trust, a total of 145 people have been named on a committee inaugurated to coordinate the wedding.

The committee set up by the Emir of Kano, Nasiru Ado Bayero, will also organise a schedule of the Emir’s coronation and the presentation of staff of office by Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

A statement signed by the spokesperson for the emirate, Lurwan Malikawa, says the coronation follows a day after the wedding at the Emir’s palace.

The statement also revealed that the committee will be headed by the District Head of Bagwai, who is also the Madakin Bichi Alhaji Nura Ahmad and Falakin Bichi Alhaji Abba Waziri will serve as the committee’s secretary.

During the inauguration ceremony of the committee, the Emir of Bichi, represented by the Madakin Bichi,…