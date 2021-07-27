Delta Police appeal for information to find missing 21-year-old woman

The Delta State Police Command has called on members of the public to come forward with any information that could help to locate a missing 21-year-old lady identified as Stephine Solomon Oghenevoke.

Acting spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who made the appeal in a statement on Tuesday, July 27, said that Ms Oghenevoke left home since July 19 and has not returned since.

“One Stephine Solomon Oghenevoke ‘f’, of Okumagba Estate, Delta State whose photograph is on your screen has been reported missing. Age 21yrs old, 5ft tall, dark in complexion, no tribal marks and speaks Pidgin English and Urhobo languages fluently,” the statement read.

“The victim left home 19/7/2021 at about 0820hrs to work at Okumagba Estate and has not returned since then. All efforts made to trace her whereabouts proved abortive.

“Anyone with useful information of the whereabouts of the victim should report to ‘B’ Division Warri, PPRO’s office Asaba or the nearest…