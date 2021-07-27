“If the size of men’s penis is as visible as women’s breast, the world would be a better place” Mary Remmy Njoku slams those bodyshaming BBNaija’s Angel for the shape of her breast

Mary Remmy Njoku has defended Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel, after she was bodyshamed for the shape of her breasts.

While being introduced to viewers as one of the latest housemates for the Shine Ya Eye edition of Big Brother Naija, Angel wore a dress with a plunging neckline that put her breasts on display.

People began shaming her because of her breasts, with many saying derogatory things about her body.

Responding, actress Mary Remmy Njoku asked men who are bodyshaming Angel if their mother’s breasts haven’t fallen too.

She added that if men’s penises were as visible as women’s breasts, the world would be a better place.