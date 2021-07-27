Kanye West living in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium until he finishes ‘Donda’ album

Kanye West has reportedly been living inside an Atlanta stadium while working on his new album.

A representative for the performer said the rapper planned to remain inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium until he is finished with his album.

The rep disclosed this to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

This comes after West held a massive listening session at the stadium last Thursday and was seen on social media attending a soccer match over the weekend.

“Donda,” which was slated to release last Friday, is now due Aug. 6. The Grammy winner’s album was named after his mother, Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

The album features star-studded collaborators, including Lil Baby and Jay-Z, who Kanye previously teamed up with for their 2011 Grammy-nominated joint album “Watch the Throne.”