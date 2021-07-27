Late Dora Akunyili’s daughter, Chidiogo expecting first child with her Canadian husband, Andrew Parr

Chidiogo Akunyili, the daughter of former director-general of NAFDAC, late Dora Akunyili, and her Canadian husband, Andrew Parr, are expecting their first child.

The couple got married two years ago in Agulu, Anambra State and at the scenic Bark Lake Leadership Centre in Canada.

The writer took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 27, to share the happy news and also revealed that she will soon be unveiling a book she wrote about her late mother.

She wrote;