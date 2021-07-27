Late Dora Akunyili’s daughter, Chidiogo expecting first child with her Canadian husband, Andrew Parr

Chidiogo Akunyili, the daughter of former director-general of NAFDAC, late Dora Akunyili, and her Canadian husband, Andrew Parr, are expecting their first child.
The couple got married two years ago in Agulu, Anambra State and at the scenic Bark Lake Leadership Centre in Canada.
The writer took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 27, to share the happy news and also revealed that she will soon be unveiling a book she wrote about her late mother.
She wrote;
“In the coming week(s), in the month of August, motherhood takes on a powerful meaning for me as I’ll be birthing in more ways than one. For one, there is the birth of a child, for another, there is the birth of my mother’s story. Each has been incubated inside of me, held in love and deep trust.”
“Both have been a most divine journey of listening, of introspection, of showing up through fear, through tears, through the ebbs and flows, saying yes to it all. Next week, I get to share at least one of the…
Source: Linda Ikeji