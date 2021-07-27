Paris Hilton expecting first child with fiance Carter Reum

Paris Hilton, 40, is reportedly pregnant and expecting her first child with her fiancé, Carter Reum.

Page Six broke the news about her pregnancy.

The pair have been open about wanting to start a family together, with Hilton, 40, revealing in January that she had been undergoing IVF treatments.

Hilton and Reum, a venture capitalist, also 40, got engaged in February after dating for a year.

Paris Hilton said after their engagement: “I’m really excited just to move on for the next step of my life and finally just have a real life, because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life.”