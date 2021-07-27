PDP Governors insist on electronic transmission of results

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party have called on the national assembly to approve the electronic transmission of election results.

PDP Governors who released a ten-point -communique at the end of its meeting in Bauchi, the state capital on Monday July 26, called on the National Assembly to entrench Electronic transmission of results of elections in the nation’s electoral jurisprudence and also asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deploy appropriate technologies necessary to ensure votes of all Nigerians count.

Chairman of PDP Governors’ forum, Waziri Tambuwa said: