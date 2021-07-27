“She prayed to God to take her but God refused” Bovi celebrates his grandmother at 81 as he recounts the tragedies she has suffered

Bovi is celebrating his maternal grandmother as she turns 81 today, July 27.
The comedian shared photos of his grandma, Joanna Ugboma, including one he took with her.
In the caption, he spoke about the tragedies she has suffered. He explained that she lost three out of her 9 kids and prayed to God to take her life, but God spared her.
Bovi wrote:
This is Joanna. She’s 81 years old today. She had 9 children; one daughter, who was her first seed, and eight sons to follow! She tragically lost three of her children; cut short in their prime. The first happened on July 4, 2006. It was the assassins gun. In Jos! He was a lawyer. Then She lost her last born child on august 23rd, 2008 in an accident. He was a lawyer too. Then she lost her first born child and only daughter on January 25th, 2016. She had a heart attack. Her daughter was my mother, Dr. Meg Ugboma!
Joanna withdrew completely from public life. She prayed to God to take her. But God refused. He refused because…
