Simon Biles holds back tears as she pulls out of gymnastics final  (photos)

USA’s star athlete, Simone Biles has pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics after she was withdrawn from the team’s gymnastics final on Tuesday, July 27 with a “medical issue”.

Biles dramatically exited the final after a lackluster opening vault and briefly left the competition floor, before returning to join her teammates.



However, the US team replaced her in the three concluding routines on the uneven bars, beam, and floor. She could be seen trying to hold back tears as she was withdrawn.

A statement from USA Gymnastics said Biles was suffering from an unspecified “medical issue” and faced daily assessment to determine whether she can continue her Olympic campaign.







“Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions,” the statement by USA Gymnastics sent to AFP said.

The four-time gold medallist at the 2016 Rio Games qualified for all six finals…