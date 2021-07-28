FG asks Nigerians abroad to stop funding secessionist groups

Nigerians living abroad have been asked by the minister of information and culture Lai Mohammed, to stop sponsoring secessionist groups.

The Minister who said this during a visit by delegation of UK chapter of Nigerian in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), urged members of the group to sweep the carpet off the feet of secessionist groups, insurgents and anarchists who are bent on pushing false narratives to portray Nigeria in a bad light.

Lai Mohammed also asked members of the group to complement Government’s effort, rather than propagate fake narratives and “untrue” allegations of religious persecution, political marginalisation, and human rights abuses.

He said;