FG asks Nigerians abroad to stop funding secessionist groups

Nigerians living abroad have been asked by the minister of information and culture Lai Mohammed, to stop sponsoring secessionist groups.
The Minister who said this during a visit by delegation of UK chapter of Nigerian in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), urged members of the group to sweep the carpet off the feet of secessionist groups, insurgents and anarchists who are bent on pushing false narratives to portray Nigeria in a bad light.
Lai Mohammed also asked members of the group to complement Government’s effort, rather than propagate fake narratives and “untrue” allegations of religious persecution, political marginalisation, and human rights abuses.
He said;
“It is alarming and disappointing that some Nigerians in Diaspora still rely on platforms that peddle fake news and misinformation about Nigeria.
“I, therefore, want to use this opportunity to appeal to NIDO to seize the initiative from those who are bent on painting Nigeria bad in the comity…
Source: Linda Ikeji