Football fan dies after policeman allegedly shot him for warning against accidental discharge

A 34-year-old football fan has died after a policeman allegedly shot him in Abuja.

Emmanuel Samuel had gone to a relaxation spot with his fiancée and friends to watch a football match on Sunday, July 11, when the incident happened, according to Punch.

The victim was leaving the bar when the policeman shot him in the leg after he cautioned him against accidental discharge, the publication reports.

His sister, Veronica Samuel, said a hospital in the area refused to attend to him without a police report. She added that her brother was taken to a police station to get the report, but the police threatened to handcuff him.

Veronica said the victim died eight days later.

She told Punch: “My brother went to watch the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy with his fiancée and friends at the Emperor Garden in Saburi 1, Mopol Barracks. The police went to the place to arrest someone.

“He was leaving the place at that point in time when he saw one of the policemen…