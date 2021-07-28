Free Nnamdi Kanu now to avoid had I know

By
Headliners
-
2


Actress Rita Edochie has called for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

 

Kanu was arrested in Kenya on June 27 and extradited to Nigeria on June 29. He is currently standing trial for terrorism and other charges.

 

In a post shared on her Instagram page this morning, Rita who has never hidden her support for the secessionist group called for the release of the group’s leader. She wrote;

”FREE MAZI NNAMDI KANU NOW YO AVOID HAD I KNOW

ALLOW US TO GO.
WE NEED BIAFRA
WE CAN’T KEEP BEING THIRD CLASS CITIZENS IN OUR OWN LAND”

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

