Free Nnamdi Kanu now to avoid had I know

Actress Rita Edochie has called for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu was arrested in Kenya on June 27 and extradited to Nigeria on June 29. He is currently standing trial for terrorism and other charges.

In a post shared on her Instagram page this morning, Rita who has never hidden her support for the secessionist group called for the release of the group’s leader. She wrote;