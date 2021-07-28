Oath of secrecy administered on 42 staff in the presidency

An oath of secrecy has been issued on 42 staff of the statehouse in Abuja today July 27. The oath was administered to the staff members by the statehouse permanent secretary, Tijanni Umar.

Umar alerted the staff of the penalties that could be meted on anyone found guilty of divulging classified information without authorization. He said there has been no record of any breach of information yet, neither is there an anticipation of any but that the exercise was to put staff members in check. The Oath of Secrecy was administered by Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court.