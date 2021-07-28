Oath of secrecy administered on 42 staff in the presidency

An oath of secrecy has been issued on 42 staff of the statehouse in Abuja today July 27. The oath was administered to the staff members by the statehouse permanent secretary, Tijanni Umar.
Umar alerted the staff of the penalties that could be meted on anyone found guilty of divulging classified information without authorization. He said there has been no record of any breach of information yet, neither is there an anticipation of any but that the exercise was to put staff members in check. The Oath of Secrecy was administered by Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court.
‘‘We discovered that due to deployment of officers and retirement, a number of our staff need to be placed under the radar so that they will be aware that their jobs, the kind of documents or information they are handling from day to day and beyond, are so important and must be safeguarded.
That’s the reason we decided to do the needful by administering the Oath of…
Source: Linda Ikeji