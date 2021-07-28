Release Nnamdi Kanu on or before August 8 or else.....- IPOB tells FG

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have threatened total lockdown of the Southeast and other states identified as ‘part of Biafra’ from Monday, August 9, 2021 if its leader, Nnamdi Kanu is not unconditionally released before then.

In a statement signed by the Head Directorate of State, Mazi Chika Edoziem, IPOB alleged Federal government plans to punish and subject Kanu to media trial at the same time keep him in detention till October 2021. The group asked Governors, individuals, and businessmen it earlier listed as collaborators with the Federal government to the abduction and extradition of its leader to pray fervently his health was not endangered or be ready to face the dire consequences.

The statement in part reads