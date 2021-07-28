Residents flee Rivers community as suspected cultists behead vigilante chairman (photos)

Residents of Omudioga in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State were seen fleeing the community following the brutal murder of a vigilate chairman, Alex Uwazurike, by gunmen suspected to be cultists.

The chairman of the local security outfit, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Security Peace and Advisory Council (OSPAC) was reportedly killed and beheaded by the assailants on Tuesday, July 27.

It was gathered that the gunmen, who stormed the community at night, dismembered and burnt the corpse after killing him.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident said investigation is ongoing.

“We have been able to restore normalcy to the area and our men are there” he stated.