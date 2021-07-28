The Nneka I Know – A story by Adebayo Adeyinka, Executive Technical Assistant to the MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank PLC

Read her story below…

I had just been redeployed from our Apapa Branch to Ajose Adeogun Branch in Victoria Island and I wanted to take my vacation before I settle into the new job role. I called her to discuss because she had become my new Supervisor and Line Manager. Her reaction took me aback. She wondered why someone who just resumed wanted to go on vacation. I got off the phone with my tails between my legs.

The next morning, I got to the office and as I settled down to work, I heard a knock at my door. I stood up to open and my Line Manager, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe was right there. I was confused. What was she doing here so early? Did she come to reprimand me for asking for vacation? She smiled at me and said, ‘I want to take some tea. Give me some tea’. I ran around to make some for her and as she took her tea, she told me she was sorry for her initial reaction the day before. I was shocked. A Supervisor apologizing to a subordinate? I’d never experienced any…