We are working with Nasarawa government to rescue kidnapped monarch

Kaduna state government has said that it is working with Nasarawa State Government and security agencies to rescue the paramount Ruler of Jaba Jaba Chiefdom, Gyet Muade, who was kidnapped by gunmen in Nasarawa on Monday July 27.

LIB reported that the Monarch was abducted while on his farm located at Gitata community of Nasarawa state, which shares a boundary with Jaba in Kaduna state.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan who led some government and security officials to the palace of the Kpop Ham in Jaba Chiefdom on behalf of Governor El-Rufai, promised that government of the two states will do everything possible to ensure the speedy rescue of the first class traditional ruler, especially considering his age and fragile health.