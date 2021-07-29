Armed robbers invade Nasarawa Ministry of Finance, reportedly cart away N100m

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have reportedly catered away N100 million from the Nasarawa State Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning.

The robbery incident occurred on Thursday in the premises of the Ministry adjacent to that of the State Accountant General, where there are many security personnel.

An eyewitness, who sought anonymity, told Daily Trust that the suspected armed robbers trailed officials of the ministry from a commercial bank in Lafia, the state capital, where they went to withdraw cash to pay casual workers.

“But it was in the ministry’s premises that the well-armed gunmen snatched the N100 million from the finance ministry’s officials while trying to dislodge the cash from the vehicle that was conveying it to the cash room,” the witness said.

“In the process of snatching the said amount of money, the gunmen shot sporadically in the air that the ministry’s officials carrying the money and other staff of the ministry within the…