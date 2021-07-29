Bauchi State Govt begins headcount, rehabilitation of commercial sex workers

The Bauchi State Government has began a one-week headcount of commercial sex workers operating in the state.

Permanent Commissioner, Bauchi State Hisbah Command, Aminu Balarabe, who disclosed this at the inauguration of the enumeration exercise of the sex workers on Wednesday July 28, said it was designed to support the sex workers with economic empowerment to enable them to quit prostitution, learn trades and become self-reliant.

He said that the state government would also assist the identified sex workers who are willing to be reunited with their families, adding that the exercise is not meant to witch-hunt or discriminate against them.

The commissioner said that the state government had initiated the exercise after careful deliberations and considerations of the plight of the sex workers.

According to the Balarabe, the exercise would enable the state government to properly plan and determine the financial and moral commitments to rehabilitate the sex…