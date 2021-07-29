Five corps members perish in fatal accident

Five corps members perished in a fatal accident that occurred along the Abaji-Kwali expressway on Wednesday July 28.
A statement released by the scheme says the unfortunate incident occurred around 2pm.
The statement reads
”It is with deep sense of sorrow that the Director-General, Management and the entire NYSC Family commiserate with the families of five Prospective Corps Members that lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident at about 2am today, Wednesday, 28th July, 2021, along Abaji/ Kwali Expressway.
The Director-General and Management also condole with the Governments and people of Akwa-Ibom and Imo States over the tragic incident that has left the Scheme devastated.
Indeed, it has been a black Wednesday for the NYSC Family.
May God grant the families and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.
May their souls rest in peace.
Management.”
Source: Linda Ikeji