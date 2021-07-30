“Abba is one of the bravest cops in Nigeria and I will not believe these crazy allegations levelled against him

Former Minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has thrown his weight behind DCP Abba Kyari, who has been indicted in the Hushpuppi fraud case by the U.S government.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, Abba Kyari, a high-ranking Nigerian police officer who has received multiple honours, was one of six people indicted over an elaborate scheme to defraud a Qatari businessperson of more than $1 million, masterminded by celebrity fraudster, Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas. Read here

Femi Fani-Kayode, however, says Kyari is a super cop that has risked his life protecting Nigerians from murderers and terrorist, and that he won’t condemn him, unless he sees any evidence to the contrary.

Sharing photos of the DCP, FFK wrote;