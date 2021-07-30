“I’m really happy to be your boy” FBI releases messages allegedly exchanged between Hushuppi and Abba Kyari (screenshots)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US has disclosed how it identified and nailed Nigeria’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, as one of the co-conspirators of Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, Abba Kyari, a high-ranking Nigerian police officer who has received multiple honours, was one of six people indicted over an elaborate scheme to defraud a Qatari businessperson of more than $1 million, masterminded by celebrity fraudster, Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas.

The 6 indicted over scheme to defraud a Qatari businessperson

The FBI revealed this in an affidavit issued before the United States District Court by a Special Agent with the FBI, Andrew John Innocenti.

The FBI said that Kyari abandoned his duties in Nigeria sometime in 2019 and flew to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, to “enjoy a good time” with Hushpuppi, who lived at Palazzo Versace in the Emirati commercial…