Kaduna government files fresh charges against El-Zakzaky two days after court freed him

Kaduna State government has filed fresh charges against the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The new charges were filed less than 48 hours after El-Zakzaky was discharged and acquitted by a Kaduna high court, from the eight charges pressed against him by the state government on grounds of lack of merit.

Kaduna state Director of Public Prosecution, Daris Bayero told Channels Television that the charges bother on terrorism and treasonable felony against the state and federal government.

Bayero who noted that some of the actions of the IMN leader upon which he is being charged with fresh allegations dated back before 2015, added that the court will consequently issue an order for the arrest of Elzakzaky for him to answer the charges.