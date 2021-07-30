Notorious female gunrunner arrested with N2.4m in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a suspected gunrunner, Aisha Nura in Batsari Local Govt Area of the state and recovered N2.4m found in her possession.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Gambo Isah, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, July 30, said the 27-year-old suspect is the wife of one notorious bandit known as Nura Alhaji Murnal.

“On 25th July, 2021 at about 0900hrs, based on a tip off, the Command succeeded in arresting one Aisha Nura, `F`, aged 27yrs of Baranda village, a Fulani settlement at Batsari LGA of Katsina state,” the PPRO stated.

“Nemesis caught up with the suspect when she was arrested in a suspicious manner, concealing her presence and trying to board an Okada motorcycle from Batsari town heading towards Nahuta village. Immediately she was searched, money, the sum of two million four hundred and five thousand naira (N2,405,000:00K) was found in her possession, reasonably suspected to be proceeds of arms supplies to…